State Will Seek Death Penalty Against Second Miller County Murder Suspect

A Miller County murder suspect is scheduled to be back in the courtroom on Monday for two felony cases filed against him. Joseph McKenna, from Chicago, is scheduled to appear for one case for a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution…and for an arraignment on a second case in which he faces an attempted escape charge. It’s alleged that McKenna shot and killed Tyler Worthington, from North San Juan California, during an apparent drug deal gone bad in a case in which the state is seeking the death penalty. McKenna is also scheduled to be arraigned on the attempted escape charge. A probable cause statement filed in that case alleges that McKenna was trying to break out of the Miller County Jail so he could meet up with an unidentified individual in Jefferson City and then “take care of a witness.” McKenna is being held without bond.