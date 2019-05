A 21-year-old from Gravois Mills is arraigned on Tuesday in associate circuit court on a felony charge of second-degree statutory rape. Nickie Blu Mounce is represented by the public defender who was also seeking a bond reduction. That motion, according to Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee, was shot down. The charge dates back to the end of January. As of late Wednesday, Mounce remained in the county jail on a $15,000 bond.