STEM-Based Park Opening In Branson Provides Opportunities for Teachers, Students

An indoor amusement park that places a focus on education is coming to Branson. WonderWorks already has five other locations across the country. The park features STEM-based activities and presentations and also has programs for teachers and students. The WonderKids program allows teachers to recognize hard work of students inside and outside of the classroom. It will offer three awards – one for academic excellence, another for service to the community, and the third for students who exhibit a passion for science. The park is described as four floors of “edu-tainment” with over 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits.

