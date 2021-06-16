Still Time For Kids To Join Lake Ozark Junior Police Academy

You’ve still got time to get your kids signed up for the Lake Ozark Junior Police Academy.

“It’s a 2-day academy, we are running it this year from June 17th and 18th between 8AM in the morning to 4:30PM, and at the end of it we have a graduation celebration and we have a great time” says Ashley Lucero with Lake Ozark police.

She tells KRMS News the academy’s open to kids ages 10 to 16.

You can find registration forms on the Lake Ozark police webpage.

There are a few spaces left for the academy and you can also stop by Lake Ozark police headquarters for a registration form.

