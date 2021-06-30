News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

STL Area Medical Company Opening New Facility In Osage Beach

By

A medical billing company based in Missouri is expanding into Lake of the Ozarks.

National Medical Billing Services is coming to Osage Beach.

“Our company has been based out of St. Louis since 2003….we expanded into Cuba Missouri in the 2015 time frame, starting with about 10 or 15 employees in that area and now there are over 100 employees in that location” says CFO Matt Litz.

He tells KRMS News around 50 to 100 jobs could be available in the Lake Area with the new location across the street from Lake Regional.

The company specializes in servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons around the country “some may ask what is an ambulatory surgery center? They’re modern health care facilities that are focused on providing same day surgical care. So these are outpatient experience for millions who are going to get some type of implant, or pain management…we’re even starting to see orthopedics as well.”

The location opens July 6th and there’s a job fair happening July 8th from 3-6 pm.

20210628 News Release_New Location National Billings Services

Filed Under: Business, Health, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com