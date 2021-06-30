STL Area Medical Company Opening New Facility In Osage Beach

A medical billing company based in Missouri is expanding into Lake of the Ozarks.

National Medical Billing Services is coming to Osage Beach.

“Our company has been based out of St. Louis since 2003….we expanded into Cuba Missouri in the 2015 time frame, starting with about 10 or 15 employees in that area and now there are over 100 employees in that location” says CFO Matt Litz.

He tells KRMS News around 50 to 100 jobs could be available in the Lake Area with the new location across the street from Lake Regional.

The company specializes in servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons around the country “some may ask what is an ambulatory surgery center? They’re modern health care facilities that are focused on providing same day surgical care. So these are outpatient experience for millions who are going to get some type of implant, or pain management…we’re even starting to see orthopedics as well.”

The location opens July 6th and there’s a job fair happening July 8th from 3-6 pm.