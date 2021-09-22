STL Man Arrested Following Crash In Laclede County

A St. Louis man is facing felony charges following a crash in Laclede County on Tuesday.

According to the Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Robert White was in his 2008 Suzuki and was disabled on the side of Interstate 44 about 14 miles south of Lebanon.

That’s when he was struck by a commercial truck traveling westbound, causing White to be ejected from his vehicle.

Upon arrival, Troopers found White in possession of a firearm that was stolen and they discovered he also was driving on a suspended license.

He was released for medical treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.