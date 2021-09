A St. Louis man’s in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Rolla.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Dennis Pretto was riding on I-44 eastbound when his Harley went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.

The Patrol says Pretto was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health.

They also say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.