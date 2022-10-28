News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

STL School Shooter’s Family Had Taken The Gun Away But He Got It Back Somehow

Oct 27, 2022

The investigation into Monday’s deadly school shootings at a St. Louis high school continues the latest word from investigators is that the gun used was the same one the killer’s family had previously taken away from him.

What they don’t yet know how the 19-year-old got back the AR-15-style rifle.

Orlando Harris used it to kill a student and teacher and wound seven others before police killed him.

St. Louis interim Police Chief Michael Sack says relatives made every effort they reasonably could to get him help, including having him committed to a mental institution several times.

