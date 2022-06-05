Two people are taken into custody after Miller County deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force execute a search warrant just outside of Eldon. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the warrant was served up at the Doolittle Trailer Park during the evening hours on May 31st. Once on the scene, two stolen motorcycles and suspected narcotics were discovered. A male suspect was taken into custody…his name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. A second resident, 19-year-old Samantha Whitworth, was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants. More arrests are expected.

