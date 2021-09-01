Stolen SUV From Lake Ozark Found – Two People Arrested

Two Pulaski County residents are facing charges after deputies discover a stolen SUV from Lake Ozark.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, residents Devin Curry and Michelle Williams were arrested after a search warrant resulted in the recovery of the stolen Toyota at the 19000 block of Basin Road.

Officials say they also located 14 items that were stolen as well, 10 of which were worth $1,000 each.

Additional charges are expected to be filed and the Lake Ozark Police Department has been notified of the found SUV.

Curry is being held on a $100,000 bond while Williams’ bond was set to $15,000.