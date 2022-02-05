News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Stolen UTV Recovered By Owner Thanks To Apple Technology

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 5, 2022 , , , ,

Quick thinking by a lake area resident helps recover his stolen UTV, as well as a stolen truck and trailer.

According to resident and business owner Mark Brick, he returned home from work and noticed his Polaris side by side wasn’t in the driveway.

Using an Apple Air Tag, he was able to track the UTV to the Isle Del Sol condo complex, where police responded and found it inside a UHAUL trailer.

Both the trailer and the red truck used to steal the UTV were stolen in Kansas City.

Brick says police arrested the man behind the thefts but no further information is available at this time.

 

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Featured Stories Local News

Repeat Drug Offender Arrested Jefferson City SWAT Raid

Feb 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Overland Park Boat Show Sees Strong Numbers For 2022

Feb 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News State News

Wishbone Dressing Under Recall Due To Eggs

Feb 5, 2022 CBS Radio News

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Featured Stories Local News

Repeat Drug Offender Arrested Jefferson City SWAT Raid

Feb 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Overland Park Boat Show Sees Strong Numbers For 2022

Feb 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News State News

Wishbone Dressing Under Recall Due To Eggs

Feb 5, 2022 CBS Radio News
Crime Local News Top Stories

Stolen UTV Recovered By Owner Thanks To Apple Technology

Feb 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com