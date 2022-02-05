Quick thinking by a lake area resident helps recover his stolen UTV, as well as a stolen truck and trailer.

According to resident and business owner Mark Brick, he returned home from work and noticed his Polaris side by side wasn’t in the driveway.

Using an Apple Air Tag, he was able to track the UTV to the Isle Del Sol condo complex, where police responded and found it inside a UHAUL trailer.

Both the trailer and the red truck used to steal the UTV were stolen in Kansas City.

Brick says police arrested the man behind the thefts but no further information is available at this time.