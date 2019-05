Several communities around the lake are still trying to fully recover from the strong storms that caused damages and flooding last week. For one lake area town, recovery turned into a community effort.

That’s Linn Creek Mayor Jeff Davis. He says a lot of the credit also has to be given to Ed’s Landscaping, which responded immediately to the city’s call for help and was able to clear out the larger trees and debris from the roadways.