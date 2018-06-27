News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Storm Problems Range from Flooding and Lightning to Power Outages

By Leave a Comment

Storms across the region caused a lot of problems on Tuesday.  In addition to high water and flooding issues in Morgan County, there were also reported power outages associated with the storms.  At the start of Wednesday, Ameren Missouri was still reporting more than 3200 customers without electricity – most in the bootheel section of the state.  Lightning was a problem at Fort Leonard Wood, where they lost power after a lightning strike to Dillard Hall.  Phone and computer services were also knocked out.  The Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department was assessing damages as of the last update.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!