Storm Problems Range from Flooding and Lightning to Power Outages

Storms across the region caused a lot of problems on Tuesday. In addition to high water and flooding issues in Morgan County, there were also reported power outages associated with the storms. At the start of Wednesday, Ameren Missouri was still reporting more than 3200 customers without electricity – most in the bootheel section of the state. Lightning was a problem at Fort Leonard Wood, where they lost power after a lightning strike to Dillard Hall. Phone and computer services were also knocked out. The Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department was assessing damages as of the last update.