Storm Warnings Across The Lake – Info At KRMSRADIO.COM

CURRENT WARNINGS:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Leonard Wood MO, Waynesville MO and Saint Robert MO until 4:15 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Pulaski County in central Missouri…

West central Phelps County in east central Missouri…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Robert,

or 7 miles east of Waynesville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, St. Robert, Laquey, Devil`s Elbow

and Ozark Springs.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 144 and 169, near

mile marker 171, and between mile markers 180 and 183.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

–

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Leonard Wood MO, Licking MO and Edgar Springs MO until 4:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Dent County in south central Missouri... Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri... Northern Texas County in south central Missouri... Southern Phelps County in east central Missouri... * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northern Fort Leonard Wood, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fort Leonard Wood, Licking, Edgar Springs, Plato, Lenox, Roby, Beulah, Lecoma, Hazelton, Lake Spring, Success and Anutt. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 180 and 183. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

–

CURRENT WATCHES:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 9 PM CDT

. MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON BATES BENTON BOONE BUTLER CALLAWAY CAMDEN CARTER CASS CEDAR CHRISTIAN COLE COOPER CRAWFORD DADE DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GREENE HENRY HICKORY HOWELL IRON JASPER JOHNSON LACLEDE LAWRENCE MARIES MCDONALD MILLER MONITEAU MORGAN NEWTON OREGON OSAGE OZARK PETTIS PHELPS POLK PULASKI REYNOLDS RIPLEY SHANNON ST. CLAIR STONE TANEY TEXAS VERNON WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WRIGHT $$