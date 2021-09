A Stoutland man is pleading not guilty to burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua Healey is accused of kicking in a door to a home in Stoutland over the past week.

Investigators say he took jewelry, coins and guns from the residence.

During a motorist assist on Highway T, Camden County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the missing items inside a truck on the road that was registered to Healey.

He was taken into custody and placed on a $75,000 bond.