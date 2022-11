A man from Stoutland is up on several drug charges.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group got a warrant for a home in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive, last April.

After a search officers found a gun, a Ziploc bag of pills, another bag of white powder, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.

Marshall Garrett was charged this week for illegal firearm possession, 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and 2 counts of drug trafficking.

He is set to appear in court on December 12th.