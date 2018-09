A Stoutland man is dead after a one-vehicle accident in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 9:30 Tuesday night when a pick-up driven by 68-year-old Cecil Gideon crossed the centerline traveling off Route-T, near North Davis Road, striking a tree. Gideon was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatality is the 10th for the month and the 57th for the year in the troop-F coverage area.