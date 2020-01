A Stoutland man suffers serious injuries in a crash on Route JJ. According to the Highway Patrol, 51-year old Thomas Bradshaw was travelling on JJ west of Route T when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. That caused the GMC Sierra to get airborne and hit two trees. Bradshaw was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. He was flown to Cox Hospital in Springfield.