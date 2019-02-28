News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Stover Man Accused of Hitting, Choking 11-Year Old Girl

A Stover man is accused of striking his 11-year old daughter and threatening to shoot his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. Joseph Edward Duncan is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk of injury, unlawful use of a weapon for exhibiting a rifle in a threatening manner, and armed criminal action. According to court documents, Duncan was allegedly drinking in early February when he grew confrontational and began making threatening comments regarding his ex. When the young girl tried to run from the scene, Duncan allegedly held her down with his arm across her throat, resulting in the girl being choked.

Filed Under: Local News

