Stover Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn

By

A 54-year-old from Stover is in the custody of the Morgan County Jail after being found in possession of child pornography. Sheriff Norman Dills says a warrant was  applied for to search through the phone of Randy Abbott who voluntarily gave up the device and provided deputies with the pass code. It’s alleged that the phone had six images depicting naked prepubescent females along with links to child porn portals. Additional items of evidence were also seized from Abbot’s residence. He has, since, been formally charged with one class-D felony count of Possession of Child Pornography and placed on a 96-hour hold.

 

