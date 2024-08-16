Stover Man Faces New Felony Child-Related Sex Charges Following Investigation

A 26-year-old from Stover already out on bond on a felony assault charge now faces more trouble being charged with child-related sex crimes.

Paperwork filed in the Morgan County Courthouse indicates that Colby Hader is charged with two counts each of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.

It’s alleged that the State Technical Assistance Team received information that Hader had sexually assaulted the victim who was under the age of 17 multiple times dating back to April-2018.

It’s also alleged that Hader admitted to at least some of the assaults.

Hader was taken into custody and booked into the Morgan County Jail during the early-morning hours of Wednesday of this week.

Bond on the statutory rape and sodomy charges was set at $250,000 with court-ordered conditions of being GPS monitored and having no contact with the victim should he be able to post bond.