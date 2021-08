A Stover man was flown by helicopter with serious injuries after a crash in Morgan County.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on Northbound Highway 135 at Cottonwood Road.

20-year-old Traver McCollom was driving his Ford Truck when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road then struck a fence, overturning several times.

The vehicle was totaled in the accident and McCollom was not wearing a seatbelt.