A Stover man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car in Morgan County.

Investigators say 35-year-old Jeffery Smith was riding on eastbound Highway 52 between Stover and Versailles when a Jeep Wrangler pulled out in front of him during a left turn.

Troopers report the bike hit the car and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Smith was not wearing a helmet.