An accident in Morgan County results in serious injuries to a Stover resident. 23-year old Johnathon Roach was flown to University Hospital following the wreck shortly after 11 o’clock Thursday morning. His truck went off the right side of Route D and then returned to the roadway. Roach overcorrected, sending the vehicle back off the roadway and crashing into a fence and a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.