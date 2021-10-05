Stover Man To Have Bond Hearing In Child Sexual Case Tuesday

A 69-year-old from Stover is scheduled to be in Morgan County Associate Circuit Court, on Tuesday, facing child sex-related charges.

Harvey Pendleton is charged with two counts of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy-Deviate Sexual Intercourse with an alleged victim under the age of 14 and one count of Child Molestation, also, with an alleged victim under the age of 14.

The incidents, reportedly, happened on or about September 4th and the 25th.

The hearing, on Tuesday, will be to determine if Pendleton gets a bond.

He’s been held without bond since the time of his arrest.