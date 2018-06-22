News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Stover Schools Mourn Staff Member Killed in Car Accident

The Stover School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. 35-year-old Jessi Wells, the district’s afterschool program secretary, was killed Wednesday night in a one-vehicle accident. Superintendent Matt Unger issued a statement, Thursday, to district families saying that thoughts and prayers were with the Wells family and that school staff and counselors will be available to any students who need any assistance or support in dealing with the tragedy. As of Thursday night, funeral arrangements for Wells were unavailable.

