Stover Woman Charged for Having Kids in Unhealthy Conditions

A Stover woman is facing criminal charges for keeping young children in unhealthy living conditions. The investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office began with a phone call from school officials, who noticed that one of the children’s sippy cups had mold and dirt in it. When deputies investigated the home, they found no electricity or running water, animal feces all over the home, no food, piles of garbage, and kids with open wounds and dirty diapers. Heather Mae Bryant is facing three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.