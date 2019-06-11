Stover Woman Sentenced for Endangering Children

A Stover woman has entered guilty pleas to three charges of endangering the welfare of her children. Heather Bryant was sentenced Monday to seven years on each count against her, with preference given for 120 days in a shock treatment program. Authorities began investigating when a school official noticed mold and dirt inside a sippy cup belonging to one of Bryant’s children. When they arrived at the home, they found feces, dirt, and debris littering the home and property. There also was no food or running water at the home at the time.