Strict COVID-19 Restrictions Implemented, “Multiple Tests” Outstanding for Evaluation in Camden County

The Camden County Commission takes action in an effort to minimize the potential impact of COVID-19 in the lake area…

Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says it was a tough decision but, in light of a meeting earlier in the day with health department director Bee Dampier, the steps are necessary for the general health of the community…

The commission also announced a temporary revised ingress and egress policy at the courthouse. The changes are effective at 12:01am on Friday (March, 20, 2020).