Crime Local News Top Stories

String Of Break-ins Have Residents Of Beacon Pointe Concerned

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 28, 2022 , , ,

Several recent vehicle break-ins as well as thefts from mailboxes are being investigated in a Lake Ozark neighborhood.

Reports to police from residents in the Beacon Pointe area led to officers conducting interviews in that neighborhood Wednesday.

Also a KRMS listener reported knowing of at least one incident on Lighthouse Road early this week.

KRMS News has contacted city police seeking details but have not yet heard back.

Based on unconfirmed reports from some residents of the neighborhood a large white extended-cab pickup truck may be a vehicle-of-interest in the investigation.

KRMS News will have further details as they become available.

