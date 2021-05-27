Strong Storms Expected In The Lake Region Thursday

Severe Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for today (Thursday) and now the national weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

The National Weather Service in Springfield now says portions of the Lake of the Ozarks region is under an “enhanced” threat level, including Camden, Miller and Laclede Counties.

Those areas could see high winds, damaging hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Benton and most of Morgan county remain under a “slight” risk.

Weather officials say the storms will remain a factor into Thursday night and the Lake region could see an estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain with this system.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON BOLLINGER CAMDEN CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER CEDAR CHRISTIAN CRAWFORD DADE DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GREENE HICKORY HOWELL IRON JASPER JEFFERSON LACLEDE LAWRENCE LINCOLN MADISON MARIES MCDONALD MILLER NEWTON OREGON OSAGE OZARK PERRY PHELPS POLK PULASKI REYNOLDS SHANNON ST. CHARLES ST. FRANCOIS ST. LOUIS STE. GENEVIEVE STONE TANEY TEXAS WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WRIGHT