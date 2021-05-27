News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Strong Storms Expected In The Lake Region Thursday

Cloud-to-ground lightning

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

Severe Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for today (Thursday) and now the national weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

The National Weather Service in Springfield now says portions of the Lake of the Ozarks region is under an “enhanced” threat level, including Camden, Miller and Laclede Counties.

Those areas could see high winds, damaging hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Benton and most of Morgan county remain under a “slight” risk.

Weather officials say the storms will remain a factor into Thursday night and the Lake region could see an estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain with this system.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BARRY                BARTON              BOLLINGER
CAMDEN               CAPE GIRARDEAU      CARTER
CEDAR                CHRISTIAN           CRAWFORD
DADE                 DALLAS              DENT
DOUGLAS              FRANKLIN            GASCONADE
GREENE               HICKORY             HOWELL
IRON                 JASPER              JEFFERSON
LACLEDE              LAWRENCE            LINCOLN
MADISON              MARIES              MCDONALD
MILLER               NEWTON              OREGON
OSAGE                OZARK               PERRY
PHELPS               POLK                PULASKI
REYNOLDS             SHANNON             ST. CHARLES
ST. FRANCOIS         ST. LOUIS           STE. GENEVIEVE
STONE                TANEY               TEXAS
WARREN               WASHINGTON          WAYNE
WEBSTER              WRIGHT

