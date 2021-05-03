Strong Storms Expected Monday Evening Into Overnight

Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon into tonight.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say a system will move into the Lake Area around 5 to 6pm this evening, with the possibility of stronger storms between 9 and 11PM tonight.

***From the NWS***

There is the potential for thunderstorms to develop by mid to late afternoon across southern Missouri. IF they do develop, then storms could become severe with large hail to the size of golf balls and damaging winds. Thunderstorms may not develop due to an increasing capping inversion. Higher chances for thunderstorms arrive by mid evening, generally after 6pm, lasting into the late evening hours. Thunderstorms will be moving northeast out of Oklahoma and Arkansas and will generally affect locations along and south of Highway 60. Large hail to the size of golf balls, damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and tornadoes will be possible with this activity. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also possible. Stay up on the forecast today for any changes to the severe weather threat areas or hazards. There is a localized risk for excessive rainfall tonight across southern Missouri, however widespread flooding is not expected.