Strong Storms In Store For The Lake Area Today Into Tonight

By

The National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on the Lake of the Ozarks region today into this afternoon.

The area is under a slight to moderate risk of severe weather due to a system moving into the State.

Storm warnings were already being issued as early as 10am this morning as the first round moved through northern Benton and Morgan counties.

Residents reported high wind gusts upwards of 60 miles an hour and quarter inch hail.

Heavy rains are also expected with flooding possible into the weekend.

