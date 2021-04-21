Styx – Collective Soul Among Others Added To Upcoming Dates At Ozarks Amphitheater

Ozarks Amphitheater’s announcing two new dates for the summer season.

“Mark your calendars because June 11th we’re bringing in ACM winner Lee Bryce and then on June 26th, it’s Styx with Collective Soul” says Mary Kay Von Brendel with the Ozarks Amphitheater.

She tells KRMS News final arrangements are also being made for June 27th, when the Missouri Symphony Orchestra performs at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

The Camdenton venue has recently announced dates with Shinedown, Aaron Lewis and John Pardi as well as others.