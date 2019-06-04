News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Suggested Prices for Proposed Community Center Released

Camdenton residents can get an idea of what it may cost them to use the community center being proposed by the Board of Aldermen. According to a study conducted by Ballard King & Associates, the recommended daily admission rates would range from $6 for seniors and kids ages 2-17. The suggested adult admission cost is $8. That study is being examined by the Board of Aldermen and will likely be talked about when they meet this week. The study also suggests membership rates of $240 for youth, $300 for adults, and $540 for a household. Plans for the center also include renting out meeting rooms in the building and even the gym. In addition to a place where residents can exercise, the center will also be used for meetings, birthday parties, and other programs.

