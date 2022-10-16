News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Suits For Soldiers Event Takes Place This Saturday

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Oct 15, 2022 , , ,
man in black suit jacket

Active Duty servicemembers and veterans are invited to the third annual Suits for Soldiers event Saturday (Today) at the Lake Ozark Elks Lodge.

The event is an opportunity for our local heroes to get fitted for a new suit, enjoy a meal and live music, and get information about services available to veterans.

The event’s hosts, Jeanne Rackers and Paula Nienhueser, say they’re expecting a big turnout…“In 2018 we gave 150 suits away, 2019 we gave 490 suits away….and it’s doubled or tripled throughout the years so….we’re expecting a big turn out for this year.”

The event runs from 9am till 2pm Saturday.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Miller County Conducting Open Houses For Election Information

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren Offers Tips For Upcoming Cold Weather Events

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Miller County Conducting Open Houses For Election Information

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Suits For Soldiers Event Takes Place This Saturday

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren Offers Tips For Upcoming Cold Weather Events

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony