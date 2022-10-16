Suits For Soldiers Event Takes Place This Saturday

Active Duty servicemembers and veterans are invited to the third annual Suits for Soldiers event Saturday (Today) at the Lake Ozark Elks Lodge.

The event is an opportunity for our local heroes to get fitted for a new suit, enjoy a meal and live music, and get information about services available to veterans.

The event’s hosts, Jeanne Rackers and Paula Nienhueser, say they’re expecting a big turnout…“In 2018 we gave 150 suits away, 2019 we gave 490 suits away….and it’s doubled or tripled throughout the years so….we’re expecting a big turn out for this year.”

The event runs from 9am till 2pm Saturday.