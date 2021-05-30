Summerset Boat Lifts Sold To St. Clair Company – Original Team To Remain In Place

A major change is taking place at one of the Lake Area’s longest running boat lift companies.

***Additional Info***

Osage Beach, MO. May 27th, 2021

Summerset Boat Lifts, Inc. and Mad Duck Marine Systems announced today that they have been acquired by the St. Clair Family.

Summerset Boat Lifts is a family-owned, premium boat lift manufacturing and distribution company located on the Lake of the Ozarks. Dave and Kathy Brooks began their family operation in 1982 by distributing boat lifts at the Lake. They then expanded to manufacturing in 2012, offering full service to people in need of a solution for their boats. For decades, Summerset’s specialty has been high-quality boat and PWC lifts designed for the rough water conditions that are common on the Lake of the Ozarks and other large bodies of water. With thousands of boat lifts under their belt, it’s no wonder they’re known for their high-quality products and customer satisfaction. They have become the first choice for premium boat owners!

“Dave Brooks and his family have been serving boat owners and the lake community for nearly four decades. Their focus on product innovation and quality has positioned Summerset as the industry leader in premium boat lifts and we cannot be more excited to be a part of this outstanding company,” stated Paxson St Clair.

What has never changed in those years is the impeccable quality and care that the Brooks family puts into their products and services at Summerset Boat Lifts. That still won’t be changing!

The Brooks family – specifically Keith Brooks, Angie Schuster, and Brian Schuster – will all continue to lead the company and provide the stellar products and services you’ve come to expect from Summerset. Ron Witt, who has managed the Mad Duck Manufacturing Division of the company, will also continue as general manager of the boat lift manufacturing division. In fact, the entire leadership team and staff in the sales, service, and manufacturing operations are staying on with the new ownership.

Paxson St Clair has been in the boating business for over 30 years, having led the family-owned brand of Cobalt Boats prior to selling the company to Malibu Boat Group. His son, Pack St Clair III, is a partner in the new venture and will be actively involved in the daily operations while focusing the development of markets outside of the local lakes. St Clair stated, “The Brooks family has done an outstanding job of building this company and servicing the lake market and we plan to immerse ourselves into the lift business while taking this exceptional product to other lakes around the country.”

The team at Summerset Boat Lifts is looking forward to working with the St. Clair Family to continue delivering top-quality products and outstanding customer service at the Lake of the Ozarks and beyond!