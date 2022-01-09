Summit Natural Gas is handing out money to help residents with home heating costs this year.

Officials with the company say they’re distributing $10-thousand-dollars to Missouri Community Action Organizations in their service territories.

Nationwide, Summit has pledged nearly $30-thousand-dollars to assist families with heating costs.

If you are experiencing a hardship and need assistance, you can contact Summit and they will assist you with various options and programs available to lake area residents.

LEBANON, Missouri (December 21, 2021) – To assist with home heating costs this winter, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri (SNGMO) is distributing a total of ten thousand dollars to Missouri Ozarks Community Action, Ozarks Action, Inc., Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri, Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, and the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency.

These funds will be used to help low-income families who are struggling to pay their home heating bills.

“Keeping our customers safe and warm is our highest priority,” said Phil Marcum, Senior Manager of Business Development at SNGMO. “The increasing cost of energy is affecting people across the nation and the world. Families in Missouri are seeing these increased energy prices and we are eager to do our part to help our customers and community members who need a little extra help keeping their homes warm this winter season.”

SNGMO’s parent company, Summit Utilities, Inc., is committed to helping its communities stay warm this winter and has pledged to donate thirty thousand dollars to assist families with home heating costs across its service territories across the country.

SNGMO urges customers struggling to pay their bills this winter to call their customer service department as soon as possible to learn more about payment assistance options including payment plans, budget billing, energy efficiency rebates, and information about heating assistance programs offered by the state and municipality. Customers should call 1.800.927.0787 or visit https://summitnaturalgas.com/paymentassistance for more information.