A summons is being sent through the mail to a 65-year-old man from Olean who is formally charged with two involuntary manslaughter counts in connection to an April 5th fatal car accident. Courthouse records filed in Miller County indicate that Chester McComb faces one first-degree count and one second-degree count, plus failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, in connection to the accident on highway-52. Pronounced dead at the scene was 57-year-old Steven Thompson of Eldon. It’s alleged that the vehicle driven by McComb, who was seriously hurt, crossed the centerline before striking Thompson’s vehicle. Neither of the two men were wearing seat belts at the time. McComb is expected to be arraigned on the charges in September.

