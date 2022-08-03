News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Summons on Way to Olean Man Charged with Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 2, 2022

A summons is being sent through the mail to a 65-year-old man from Olean who is formally charged with two involuntary manslaughter counts in connection to an April 5th fatal car accident. Courthouse records filed in Miller County indicate that Chester McComb faces one first-degree count and one second-degree count, plus failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, in connection to the accident on highway-52. Pronounced dead at the scene was 57-year-old Steven Thompson of Eldon. It’s alleged that the vehicle driven by McComb, who was seriously hurt, crossed the centerline before striking Thompson’s vehicle. Neither of the two men were wearing seat belts at the time. McComb is expected to be arraigned on the charges in September.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Election Results Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Major Upset In Camden County Races

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Election Results Local News State News Top Stories

KRMS Election Night Results

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Weekend Fire Destroys Residence in Camden County

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Election Results Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Major Upset In Camden County Races

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Election Results Local News State News Top Stories

KRMS Election Night Results

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Summons on Way to Olean Man Charged with Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Weekend Fire Destroys Residence in Camden County

Aug 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com