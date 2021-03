Sunday’s Mass Vaccination event at School of the Osage was successful.

Officials say 2,000 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine were administered to those with appointments.

The new vaccine, unlike the previous two, only requires one shot so those who received it will not need to return.

Two more COVID vaccination events are scheduled for this week, on Thursday and Friday.

You can find out more about it here: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/