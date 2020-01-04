News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach Cited for Illegal Dumping of Sewage

Sunrise Beach has been hit with violations from the Department of Natural Resources. According to a combined report from KY3 and Lake Expo, the city is accused of illegal dumping after allegedly pumping thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage onto a hillside near the lake. A former city employee tipped off the DNR about the violations. Brandon Mitchell claims Public Works Director Brian Scheiter has known about and been involved in the dumping for as long as a year and half. The city is facing five citations as a result of the investigation and Mitchell has reportedly filed a hostile workplace complaint, as well.

