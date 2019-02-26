Sunrise Beach Fire Board Seat Highlights April Election Races

There could be some interesting races coming up in the April election. There’s a seat up for grabs on the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District board. Denise Dill is being challenged by Betty Hovey in a special election. Dill is the incumbent but was appointed to the seat and has not formally been elected to her position by the voters. In Lake Ozark, Alderman Gerry Murawski is challenging incumbent Johnnie Franzeskos for the position of Mayor. There’s also a race for Mayor in Richland, with Jimmie Pentecost running against Dana Tanner. The election is scheduled for April 2nd.