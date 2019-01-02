Sunrise Beach Fire District Seeks Sponsors to Help with Fire Safety Educational Materials

A local fire district is looking for some help from the public to spread the message about fire prevention and safety. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District has partnered with the National Fire Safety Council to distribute educational materials throughout the community. That includes a number of workbooks for kids that the department uses at Hurricane Deck elementary and community events throughout the year. The district says they’re hoping to get some donations to help offset the costs of those materials. Business sponsorships and private donations are being accepted. For more information contact Chief Jamie Karl at 374-4413.