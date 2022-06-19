The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District will be added a tax increase to the August Ballot.

According to Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant, the district has seen a 23% increase in call volumes over the past 3 years, and they expect it to continue to increase.

The money collected from the increase would go to new equipment, staffing and allowing station 4 to remain open full time.

LaPlant says the increase would be about a dollar more per every $100 assessed, raising the rate from.4905 to .7905.

He also says taking station 4 full time would reduce the ISO insurance costs, meaning insurance rates for residents would lower as well.