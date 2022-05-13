The Sunrise Beach Fire District remains prepared to help those who may be affected by a landslide reported earlier this week along Wilbus Road.

Chief Joseph Laplant says until repairs can be made, the fire district has adjusted its response to the area accordingly…“Sounds like they’re (Camden County Road and Bridge) probably going to see about cutting in, or getting permission to get a second entrance to alleviate that issue.”

Plans are for the county to come up with an alternate way into, and out of, the area until repairs can be made to damages caused by the landslide.

Currently, the dead end street has two duplexes with one full-time and three seasonal residents.

A third duplex is also under construction but is vacant at this time.