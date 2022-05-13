News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Preparing For Alternate Ways To Access Residents On Wilbus Road

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 12, 2022 , ,

The Sunrise Beach Fire District remains prepared to help those who may be affected by a landslide reported earlier this week along Wilbus Road.

Chief Joseph Laplant says until repairs can be made, the fire district has adjusted its response to the area accordingly…“Sounds like they’re (Camden County Road and Bridge) probably going to see about cutting in, or  getting permission to get a second entrance to alleviate that issue.”

Plans are for the county to come up with an alternate way into, and out of, the area until repairs can be made to damages caused by the landslide.

Currently, the dead end street has two duplexes with one full-time and three seasonal residents.

A third duplex is also under construction but is vacant at this time.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Politics State News

Missouri Senators Working “No Patient Left Alone” Act

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com