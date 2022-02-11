A new ladder fire truck is on its way to the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District.

In a release, district officials say they will be soon accepting delivery of a 2017 Aerial Ladder Truck that was purchased from the Brindlee Mountain Fire company.

The truck previously served in Oklahoma and it will be assigned to station # 3 when it is put into service.

The truck is currently being painted to match the Sunrise Fleet before it is delivered to the district.

It includes a 500-gallon water tank, a 30-gallon foam tank, a 107-foot ladder and a 10-kilowatt generator.

Officials say the cost of the unit was $749,000, with the district putting down $200,000 and trading in a 2008 Rosenbauer fire truck.

The remaining balance was funded through a Lease/Purchase Agreement of $475,000 with Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks.