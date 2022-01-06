News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach Fire Surpasses 1000 Call Mark In 2021

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 6, 2022 , , , , ,

The Sunrise Beach Fire District passes an unwelcome milestone for 2021…more than one-thousand calls for the year.

Chief Joseph LaPlant says the numbers have continued to increase over recent years…from 829 alarms in 2019, to 975 alarms in 2020 and 1020 alarms in 2021.

Medical emergencies dominated the numbers with 636 calls.

There were also 47 natural cover fires, 27 structure fires and 10 vehicle fires.

Chief LaPlant says that the increased call load is reflective of the increase in growth fueled by the numbers of visitors and residents moving into the lake area.

