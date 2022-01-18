The Sunrise Beach Police Department is mourning the passing of retired chief David Slavens.

Social media posts indicate that a funeral service for Slavens will be from 11-1 on Friday at the Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church in Tunas with a procession to a graveside service to follow.

***More details:

Services for David Slavens will be at Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church on Friday 1/21/2022 from 11am til 1pm with a procession to the graveside service approximately 1/2 mile away.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. The church address is 2334 MO-73 in Tunas, MO 417 993-2000.

Floral arrangements are being handled by Janine‘s florist in Camdenton phone number 573–346–3388.

Items ordered from there will be taken to Hopewell on Friday.

Others can be delivered to the church.

Please contact Hopewell for delivery instructions.