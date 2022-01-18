News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Former Police Chief Passes Away Suddenly – Funeral Service Planned

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 18, 2022 , , , ,

The Sunrise Beach Police Department is mourning the passing of retired chief David Slavens.

Social media posts indicate that a funeral service for Slavens will be from 11-1 on Friday at the Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church in Tunas with a procession to a graveside service to follow.

 

***More details:

Services for David Slavens will be at Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church on Friday 1/21/2022 from 11am til 1pm with a procession to the graveside service approximately 1/2 mile away.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. The church address is 2334 MO-73 in Tunas, MO 417 993-2000.

Floral arrangements are being handled by Janine‘s florist in Camdenton phone number 573–346–3388.

Items ordered from there will be taken to Hopewell on Friday.

Others can be delivered to the church.

Please contact Hopewell for delivery instructions.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Community Events Crime Local News

Police Will Be Out In Full Force During Upcoming Pub Crawl

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Pub Crawl Scheduled For February

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Jefferson City Comes In At #28 On National List Of “Best Capitol Cities”

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Crime Local News

Police Will Be Out In Full Force During Upcoming Pub Crawl

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Pub Crawl Scheduled For February

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Jefferson City Comes In At #28 On National List Of “Best Capitol Cities”

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Former Police Chief Passes Away Suddenly – Funeral Service Planned

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com