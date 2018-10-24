News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach FPD Hires St. Louis Attorney for Fight Over Board Seat; Hearing Likely to be Delayed

A judge’s decision on whether a Sunrise Beach Fire District Board member is eligible to continue serving is likely to be delayed at least another month.  Board attorney Tom Loraine tells KRMS News the petition hearing will be moved from November 6th, most likely to a date sometime in December.  The board has hired attorney Ivan Schraeder from St. Louis to represent them in the matter, citing his experience in cases involving public entities.  They’ve also filed a motion to have the case dismissed altogether. At issue is whether board member Denise Dill is a valid member of the board after failing to run for re-election in April.  She was appointed to her position in 2016 following the resignation of another board member.

