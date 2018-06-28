News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sunrise Beach FPD Trains to Protect New High Rise, Residents

There’s a new challenge facing Sunrise Beach firefighters, and Chief Dennis Reilly says it’s one most of his men have never faced before.

 

The new Cypress high rise structure is preparing to open and fire crews have been training extensively to make sure they’re ready to protect the future residents of the complex.  The training consists of a day using a simulated suppression system at the fire department’s facilities, followed by a day in the actual building.

 

Reilly says as their community changes, the fire department itself has to adapt to protect it.  Their recent training is another example of that. 

